Well-trained canines are regularly used to help people who have experienced trauma. Fourteen dogs comforted the teens at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the aftermath of last year's massacre in Parkland, Florida, CBS Miami reported. The dogs were so beloved, they were even honored in the school yearbook. After the Orlando nightclub shooting, a pack of 12 golden retriever K-9 Comfort Dogs were deployed to help victims of the tragedy feel safe.