Bethany Police Identify Man, Woman Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide
Two people who were found dead in a Bethany home have been identified, police said.
Lela Ellison, 55, and Bobby Wayne Craig, 57, were found dead Monday morning inside a Bethany home.
About 9:30 a.m., police were called to the 6700 block of NW 27th Street in reference to a welfare check. The landlord told police he saw a dead man inside the residence.
Police found a man and a woman inside a bedroom.
Investigators think Ellison died from a gunshot wound and Craig died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and the incident happened sometime on Sunday.
Police said they were called to the residence in the past in connection with domestic and mental health-related incidents.
If you or anyone you know is suffering from domestic violence or sexual assault is asked to to call Oklahoma Safe-Line at 1-800-522-7233.