City Says Call 911 To Report Trains Blocking Streets For More Than 10 Minutes In OKC
The City of Oklahoma City says residents can call 911 to report trains that are blocking Oklahoma City streets for more than 10 minutes.
Oklahoma City police will file a report for violations of the new state law which defines how long stopped trains can block roads.
Railroad operators can be fined by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission for violations.
City officials say the Oklahoma City Police Department Is training officers in how to report the violations.
“Keeping roadways clear is important for emergency access for firefighters, ambulances and police officers,” said Police Chief Wade Gourley “Officers have been trained how to report potential violations and the various exceptions outlined in the law. People can call the police to report suspected violations, but it’s possible the train will move before officers arrive. When that happens, people should call back to let us know if they would still like an officer to respond, or we can cancel the call.”
House Bill 2472 allows stopped trains to block roads for up to 10 minutes in some cases and 20 minutes in others, with exceptions for emergencies and other necessary train operations, according to officials.