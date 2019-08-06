An Oklahoma City couple is having to move after a car crashed into their apartment building in Downtown OKC.

Fortunately for Dana and Rob Helms they're relocating just across the street. Originally they thought they would be in a different area for just a few days, now they've learned it's going to be for good.

Because of the damage from Sunday mornings crash, the Helms said crews will constantly be having to work in the apartment beneath them for an now extended period of time. They also just moved into their apartment off of North Walnut Avenue and Northeast 3rd Street a little more than a month ago.