News
Couple Forced To Relocate After Car Hits Their Downtown OKC Apartment Complex
Tuesday, August 6th 2019, 8:22 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -
An Oklahoma City couple is having to move after a car crashed into their apartment building in Downtown OKC.
Fortunately for Dana and Rob Helms they're relocating just across the street. Originally they thought they would be in a different area for just a few days, now they've learned it's going to be for good.
Because of the damage from Sunday mornings crash, the Helms said crews will constantly be having to work in the apartment beneath them for an now extended period of time. They also just moved into their apartment off of North Walnut Avenue and Northeast 3rd Street a little more than a month ago.
Firefighters told News 9 Sunday, a man in his early 50's had a possible medical condition, causing him to accelerate into the corner of the LEVEL apartment building.
Rob Helms who fortunately was not injured from the accident said it sounded like a dumpster fell off the roof, and then when he saw the actual crash he was even more surprised.
"When I stepped around the corner and saw a car sticking sideways around the corner of the apartment complex, that was quite a shock," said Helms.
Helms said that people moved out of the apartment just last Thursday. He says he is happy that the situation wasn't as bad as it could of been.
He also said the apartment complex has helped them out tremendously, trying to get them removed as soon as possible.