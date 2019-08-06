New Bill Requires Drivers To Move Over For Vehicles With Flashing Lights On
TULSA, Oklahoma - Governor Stitt is expected to sign a new law requiring drivers to move over if they see someone stranded on the side of the road.
We've all seen drivers stranded on the side of the road for things like flat tires or engine trouble.
A new law here in Oklahoma will make it mandatory for you to move over a lane if you see a vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the highway.
Senate Bill 89 will make it law to give drivers and tow trucks extra space if you see them stranded.
It applies to personal vehicles that clearly have their flashing lights on. This would also apply to emergency vehicles, Department of Transportation, Turnpike Authority vehicles, and tow trucks.
Governor Stitt is scheduled to sign the bill Tuesday at the state capitol.
The law would take effect November 1st, but drivers are encouraged to start following the law now.