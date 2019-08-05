OSBI Works Toward Online Background Checks
TULSA, Oklahoma - The OSBI is making it easier to get a closer look into someone's criminal history.
The OSBI said they've been working on their online background check system for years. On Monday, it was up and running.
Tana Large has owned Round the House consignment in Tulsa for 18 years.
She said she employs about 10 people, and wants to make sure she's always checking before making a new hire.
"I do occasionally check on people," she said.
Before OSBI's launch of its new online Criminal History Information Request Portal, or CHIRP, she would have to either drive to Oklahoma City or get a background check by mail or fax.
"I think it would be great, and make the steps shorter for hiring new people," Large said.
To use CHIRP, you just need to make an account and have a first and last name and the person's date of birth to search the OSBI's fingerprint-based criminal history database.
"In the past, you had to put a lot of thought into it," said Brook Arbeitman, the OSBI public information officer. "Now, just fire up the computer and find the info you're looking for."
Norm Smaligo is a consultant for small business owners specializing in retail theft.
He said criminal history services like OSCN aren't enough to fully check someone's background.
"OSCN won't show local speeding, traffic tickets, local arrests for theft, anything that's a city offense," Smaligo said.
OSBI urges anyone hiring nannies, pet sitters, or babysitters to get a background check too.
"I don't think you could be too careful when your kids are involved," Large said.
"You should know who you're hiring before you bring them in," Smaligo said.
Getting a background check costs $15. You can also search their sex offender and violent offender database online for $2.