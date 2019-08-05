My 2 Cents: 2 Mass Shootings, 2 Very Different Police Responses - Both Excellent
Two mass shootings and two very different police responses - both were excellent.
First off, El Paso, when the gunman started shooting up a Walmart store full of families back to school shopping, police officers who responded to the scene had to have the adrenalin pumping, then rage and heartbreak at what they encountered.
And yet, when they faced the gunman, they had the discipline and training to let him surrender and not one officer let their emotions get away from them.
And then in Dayton, when a gunman shot his way down a street filled with partying young people, a half dozen officers in the area responded immediately, rushing toward the killer who was wearing body armor, and whose gun shots were exploding all around them. Officers fired their handguns against his rifle, and with little regard to their own safety, they took the shooter out before he could enter a crowded bar.
Still, in New York City, these idiots are disrespecting our men and women in blue by throwing buckets of water on them as some sort of protest. Those jerks need to be turned in and locked up for about a month for assaulting a police officer. I'd show them that Dayton video and make them watch it, until they understand these are the people who are going to come help you when you're under the gun.
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.