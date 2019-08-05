Jury Selection For Man Accused In Logan County Deputy's Murder Set To Begin
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - Jury selection is set to being Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a deputy.
The process of picking the jury is expected to last several days for 47-year-old Nathan LeForce.
LeForce will be facing several charges. The main one, first-degree murder of Logan County Deputy David Wade.
“It is something that we think about every day and will for the rest of our lives,” said Damon Devereaux, the Logan County Sheriff.
Back on April 18, 2017 Logan County Deputy David Wade was serving an eviction notice to LeForce. During the encounter, things were going seemingly well. But things took a turn for the worst, when LeForce walks backed up to Deputy Wade and out of nowhere pulled out a gun. Officials said that is when LeForce shot Deputy Wade a few times.
Wade later died from his injuries.
“You know everyone is struggling in their own ways with the loss,” said Sheriff Devereaux.
Sheriff Devereaux and other members of the department are preparing to relive the day Wade was shot and killed.
“It is going to be difficult to go through this again, now it is just in a courtroom,” said Sheriff Devereaux.
Jury selection gets underway on Tuesday and then the trial will start going.
LeForce is facing charges for first-degree armed robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle and first-degree murder.
When litigation takes off, Sheriff Devereaux wants people to keep everyone in the courtroom in thoughts and prayers. At the end of the trial, he is hoping there is justice for Deputy Wade.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.