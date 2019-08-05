Man In Critical Condition After Robbed, Shot Outside OKC Home
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect who robbed and shot a man Sunday night.
“Officers responded to the 3300 block of S. Shartel in response to an individual who had been shot. That individual was transported to a local hospital where officers later learned that he was actually robbed at gunpoint before being shot,” Oklahoma City Officer Megan Morgan said.
Police say the victim is 60-year-old Alfonso Lopez.
“The victim said he was at a convenience store. He had just purchased some items, walked back to his house and was actually about to walk into his house. That's when the unknown individual approached the victim, pointed a gun at him, demanded his wallet and then shot the victim and stole his wallet,” Morgan said.
Police said a neighbor heard the shots and ran outside, to see the suspect take off.
That neighbor then found Lopez under a carport suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.
Police said the victim is in critical condition.
As for the suspect, information is vague, but police are looking for him.
“The suspect got away with his wallet. Witnesses say that the suspect is a tall skinny black male possibly who took off in a small two door red car,” Morgan said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.