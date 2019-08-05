Bomb Squad Defuses Explosive Device Found Near Claremore
TIAWAH, Oklahoma - The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an explosive device was found in the town of Tiawah. Residents there sheltered in place during some tense moments.
The explosive device was only a little bigger than an iPhone, and it was packed with gun powder.
Deputies and Police want to remind everyone if they see a strange device don't pick it up and call them.
Deputies said former Rogers County Commissioner Randy Baldridge told them he found the explosive device in his driveway Monday afternoon.
"It was a yellow rubber flashlight packed with black powder and a firecracker fuse stuck in the top of it. It was duct tapped on the bottom and blue tapped on the top," said Sgt. Tandy Reeder with the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said when they got to the scene they immediately called the Tulsa Police Bomb Squad who took it apart safely.
"It had an explosive filler, fuse to set it off, and then something to contain the explosion," said Sgt. Jacob Thompson of the Tulsa Police Department's Bomb Squad.
Deputies said while they are still trying to figure out how the device got in Baldridge's driveway they don't yet know if someone was targeting him or not. In the meantime Deputies said if you see something that looks suspicious, don't touch it because it could detonate.
"You don't know so you are better off leaving it where its at and letting us deal with it," said Sgt. Reeder.
Along with TPD's Bomb Squad and the Rogers County Sheriff's Office, the ATF has also been contacted for this investigation.