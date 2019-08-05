News
OCFD Works To Repair Cut Gas Line In NW OKC
Monday, August 5th 2019, 3:34 PM CDT
The Oklahoma City Fire Department is working to repair a cut gas line Monday in northwest Oklahoma City.
This is reported to near Northwest 192nd Street and North May Avenue.
May avenue between Northwest 178th Street and Northwest 192nd Street are closed.
Firefighters said 10 homes in the area have been evacuated and a local daycare has been asked to shelter in place.
ONG is currently on the scene evaluating.
This is a developing story.