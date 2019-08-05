While Harold honors Former First lady Laura Bush's lineage, Jenna has chosen names to honor both sides of her family. "Poppy" comes from the presidential side.

Poppy Louise Hager is named after Jenna's great-grandfather, Former President George H.W. Bush. The late president's grandchildren affectionately called him "Poppy."

6-year-old Margaret "Mila" Laura Hager was named after both of her grandmothers – Margaret is her paternal grandmother and Laura is, of course, her maternal grandmother, the former first lady.

Former President Bush and his wife, Laura, now have three grandkids to run after on his ranch in Texas. His other daughter, Barbara — who is named after his mother, the former first lady — got married last year.