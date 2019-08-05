BC Clark To Move Out Of Penn Square Mall
BC Clark, the oldest and most prominent jewelry store in Oklahoma, is moving out of Penn Square Mall.
The company announced Monday it plans to open a new location at Classen Curve in Oklahoma City.
BC Clark is remodeling and taking over the current space of Balliets.
“Classen Curve has become Oklahoma City’s premier shopping destination, and we look forward to joining the fantastic retailers there,” said BC Clark President Coleman Clark. “When the new store opens, our customers will experience a dynamic and inviting environment, see a wider selection in every department and find convenient parking just steps from our door.”
The new location is expected to be complete in the summer of 2020.
The existing Penn Square store will remain open through the holiday season and first half of 2020.