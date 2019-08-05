Tulsa Co. Deputies: Woman Arrested For Murder After Boyfriend Dies Stealing Copper
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says a woman is now in custody for first-degree murder after she admitted driving her boyfriend and another man to a Tulsa-area radio tower to steal copper.
TCSO said the boyfriend, Albert Badger, died and Ely Amerson was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.
Deputies arrested Angie Renee West on Sunday. Records show she told them they'd scouted out a location to steal copper and make lots of money. West said she drove the men to a tower then fell asleep while waiting. When she woke up hours later, she said she assumed police had come and the men had run off, which had happened in the past.
When a KRMG employee got a notice power had been disrupted at the tower, he drove to the site and found Albert Badger dead with bolt cutters still attached to a power source.
The second man, Amerson, was also on the scene. He was taken to the hospital where he is in custody as well.
West is being held without bond and is due in court Monday. The law says if you are committing a felony and anyone dies for any reason, you can be charged with murder.