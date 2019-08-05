TCSO said the boyfriend, Albert Badger, died and Ely Amerson was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.



Deputies arrested Angie Renee West on Sunday. Records show she told them they'd scouted out a location to steal copper and make lots of money. West said she drove the men to a tower then fell asleep while waiting. When she woke up hours later, she said she assumed police had come and the men had run off, which had happened in the past.