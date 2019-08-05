News
Police Searching For 4 Suspects After Homeowner Shot In SW OKC Home Invasion
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for four suspects Monday morning after a homeowner was shot during a home invasion in Southwest Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, the home invasion took place near Southwest 47th Street and Western Avenue.
Police said the victim was shot in the knee.
The only thing stolen was a cell phone.
