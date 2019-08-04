“That means that the bureaucrats lie to you. OK?” Scott Mitchell said, “That’s No. 1. No. 2, there were subpoenaed hearings over the health and tourism departments a couple three years ago. Right? We went into this fiscal meltdown and the focus went away. Remember those? So some of those idiots are still in state government. Bureaucrats. We got a new administration and I can see great gains but some of those bureaucrats are still there. Bureaucrats and cockroaches. Cockroaches survive a nuclear war. So do bureaucrats. So with this subpoena power just how aggressive is this loft agency going to be?”