The company has yet to release why the store is closing, but the community wasted no time kicking into gear a plan. On Sunday, the Energy FC, hosted the OKC Ward 7 block party at 1900 NE 8th Street near Douglass Mid-High School. The event included music, games, food trucks and a meet and greet with Energy players. However, it also allowed a time for Oklahoma City Councilwoman Nikki Nice to unveil her task force to the community.