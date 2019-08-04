News
1 Electrocuted, 1 Shocked At Tulsa Radio Tower Site
Sunday, August 4th 2019, 3:58 PM CDT
One man is dead, and another severely injured after being shocked at a radio station tower site, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said just before 10 a.m. an engineer responded to the KRMG radio tower site in reference to technical problems and found one man deceased, and another severely injured.
Authorities believe the men were attempting to steal copper from the site.
