News
Midwest City Police Investigating Shooting; 1 Person Wounded
Sunday, August 4th 2019, 7:15 AM CDT
Updated:
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - Midwest City Police says they are investigating a shooting near NE 36th and Post Rd.
According to police, a woman heard gunshots and looked out her window to see a man running and then collapse. Another person then went outside to check on the man and discovered that he had been shot.
Police have not released the condition of the victim or details on a possible suspect at this time.
This is a developing story...