Full Day For Cowboy Football Saturday
The OSU football team had a busy day Saturday, with a practice in the morning and fan appreciation day in the afternoon.
Mike Gundy and the team even had time to squeeze in some interviews with the media.
Three days into fall camp, Gundy praised the two main contenders for the starting QB job, Dru Brown and Spencer Sanders. He says both have played well, but he won't hesitate to name a starter once one guy separates himself.
The Cowboys open the season August 30 at Oregon State.