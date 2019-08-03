Practice No.1 In The Books For OU Football
The Sooners have their first practice of the 2019 season in the books, with just over four weeks before the season opener against Houston September 1.
While it's only one practice, Lincoln Riley is pleased with what he saw on day one.
"Kind of like we said schematically you can tell the mentality is a little further along than it was in the spring," said Riley. "Again, by no means is it there but it's progressed. It progressed through spring. Today would give a positive indication that it has progressed through summer and so we've just got to keep building."
5-star freshman QB Spencer Rattler made his practice debut Saturday. Riley said he made some mistakes, but also had some very impressive throws.
We'll hear from the Sooners again on Monday.