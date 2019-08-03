Amber Keller, who works on the ground floor of the building, was outside watching the tail end of the parade when she saw the longhorn break free from the herd.

“They just got a little ornery. ... She just kind of took off, and the cowboys were right on her,” she said of the rogue longhorn.

Keller, who filmed the scene from behind a metal bench, told The Associated Press she wasn’t scared, but “everybody was a little concerned and shook up.”

“It was a little chaotic,” said Keller, who also praised the cowboys’ quick response.

“It looked like they had it all under control. I don’t think he even flinched going into the building,” she said of the cowboy who lassoed the longhorn.

The parade was held to mark a weekend rodeo in Colorado Springs.