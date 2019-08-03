News
Retired Officer Hopes To Cross Goal Off His Bucket List
Saturday, August 3rd 2019, 8:13 PM CDT
A former Oklahoma City police officer put some real elbow grease into a new passion.
Trace Lyons purchased a 45-year old school bus, and has transformed it into his personal RV.
“It gets 5.5 miles per gallon, so I’m not too worried about it,” Lyons said Saturday afternoon
The bus cost $1500. It's a bucket list thing for Lyons, who eventually wants to take it to New Mexico.
“The hardest part was taking the seats out. That’s the part that wasn’t fun, everything else I did myself,” said Lyons.
He bought the rig from the First Assembly of God in Guthrie.