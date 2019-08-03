News
Police Responding To Active Shooter Situation At El Paso Walmart
EL PASO, Texas - According to police, there's an active shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.
The El Paso Police Department tweeted about an "active shooter" in the area of Hawkins and Gateway East boulevards on Saturday. Authorities on the scene confirmed the shooting was at the Walmart.
Later, the police department tweeted to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area and that the "scene is still active."
