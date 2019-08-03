News
Cool Weather This Weekend As Storm Chances Continue
Saturday, August 3rd 2019, 8:25 AM CDT
Oklahoma City, OK - Cooler weather over the weekend as rain and storm chances continue across Oklahoma.
Saturday, the hottest temperatures will stay mainly west and southwest as our best rain chances occur east of I-35. Heavy thunderstorms will be possible with small hail and gusty winds.
Tomorrow, a northeastern wind and clouds will keep temps across the state in the upper 80s and lower 90s. There's still a chance for some scattered showers and storms, but overall, the probability will stay low.
Another disturbance moves through Oklahoma on Tuesday with rain and storm chances before the heat returns midweek.