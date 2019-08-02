OU Pre-Engineering Students Compete To Construct The Best Splash Pad To Help Kids In Need
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Dozens of recent high school graduates, who plan to major in Engineering at OU this fall, have already been hard at work for more than a month on campus.
The students from Oklahoma, Texas and Minnesota have been competing to construct the coolest version of a splash pad.
Friday, August 2 the six teams of eight showed off what they came up with for the judges outside the Exxon Mobil Rawl Engineering Practice Facility.
The winning entry will be made available to use by organizations that serve orphans and disadvantaged children in the countries of Haiti and Jamaica.
AT&T Oklahoma President Steve Hahn has sponsored this event for several years for several reasons.
“It shows a lot of resolve a lot of character for these students who want to commit to the program,” he said. “These are future leaders. They’re future leaders for the state, and future leaders for AT&T. That’s why we’re involved in this, and it gives them a leg up, a great start for what we hope is a great engineering career.”