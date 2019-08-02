News
Moore PD Issues Silver Alert For Missing 78-Year-Old Man
MOORE, Oklahoma - The Moore Department Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old man Friday night.
According to the report, Derral McBribe went missing around 5 p.m. Friday, August 2 in Moore, Oklahoma.
McBribe was last seen wearing a blue button shirt, blue jeans and a black Nascar hat. He also wear silver wire rimmed glasses.
McBribe may be driving a red 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup truck with OK license plate DWS448.