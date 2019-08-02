OU Talks Offense on the Day Before Camp Starts
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Everyone wants to know who the starting quarterback will be for OU, but Lincoln Riley isn't in any rush to name one.
The Sooner head coach said on Friday that he may not name one during fall camp.
Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts, redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai and true freshman Spencer Rattler are all vying for the job.
Speaking about Hurts, Riley says the most important thing for him is getting to know him as a person and not just a football player.
"I think the biggest adjustment is continuing to spend time with him off the field, just getting to know each other," Riley says. "To me this story is not so much in getting caught up with him learning the offense, it's more trying to build the relationships and trust that a lot of time takes years and year and I think if that can be developed at a high level the scheme will come."
The Sooners open up camp Saturday, August 3.