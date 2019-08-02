7-Year-Old Recalls Being Attacked By Dogs In Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma - Haylee Jo Bischel was attacked by two dogs in Cleveland County back in June. Haylee spent 12 days in the hospital before she was finally released. But she still has an uphill battle.
Remembering the day when she was attacked floods the Bischel family with emotions.
“I knew when he got there everything was going to be okay, I love you baby,” said Joseph Bischel, Haylee’s dad.
While Haylee was in the hospital, Joseph made the promise to Haylee that he wouldn’t leave her side and he didn’t.
“That was my commitment to her, that I wasn’t leaving until she left,” said Joe.
Since being released Haylee has been on the road to recovery.
“I only have one bandage left besides this one and this one,” said Haylee.
Doctors have told the Bischel family that they are impressed with how fast Haylee is healing.
“It makes me feel like I am going to be able to go places again with people and go swimming,” said Haylee.
Her parents couldn’t be more proud of how far she has come.
“I am so proud that she has come out of this with the same spark and the same fire inside of her that she had,” said Joe.
Haylee also wanted to tell everyone that she still loves animals, but there are a few bad ones out there that can do something like this.
Haylee still has to make two to seven trips to the hospital every week for various appointments. So, her parents have had to take a lot of time off work to take her to them, which has put a financial strain on the family.
They are asking for people to help them out with Haylee’s hospital bills and future ones to come. If you would like to donate, you can do it on their GoFundMe, click here.