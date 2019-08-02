Former Catoosa Teacher Accused Of Touching Students Inappropriately
CATOOSA, Oklahoma - A now former school teacher in Catoosa is accused of touching middle school girls, inappropriately, in the classroom. William Levi Mooney, 32, has been arrested on 10 counts of lewd or indecent proposals or acts to child under 16.
Mooney was a math teacher and assistant coach.
The investigation started in October of last year; ten students from Mooney's classes - all girls - told police he touched them, often below the waist, sometimes on the back, arms and legs.
The investigation started with a few students telling the campus police officer that Mooney's touching made them feel uncomfortable, but they had been too afraid to say anything. The girls are all between 11 and 13 years old.
The school district says they were notified of the charges, and said Mooney is no longer employed by the district - and they're cooperating with the investigation.