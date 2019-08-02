News
Reports: Russ, PG's Returns To OKC Set
According to reports from The Athletic and Yahoo Sports, both Russell Westbrook and Paul George won't be making their returns to Oklahoma City until 2020.
Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Westbrook will be at Chesapeake Energy Arena as a member of the Rockets on January 9th.
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports is also reporting that Paul George and the Clippers will be in OKC for the first time March 3rd.
In other scheduling news coming out Friday, ESPN released the 5 games slated for Christmas Day. The Thunder were not a part of the reported schedule, which would make it the first time since 2009 that OKC will not play on Christmas.