New Public Art Installation Outside OKC Municipal Court
OKLAHOMA CITY - A brand-new art installation is open in front of the Oklahoma City Municipal Courthouse.
The piece, “Justice Within,” uses words and perspectives to convey different ideas related to the court system.
“There are six locations throughout the site where if you’re moving around, these things will come together and it will spell out the word,” designer Joel Breaux said of his art.
Breaux and his partner won a contest to create the permanent piece.
Several words such as, “liberty,” and “mistake,” adorn the pillars making up the installation.
“It becomes symbolism for how the court system and the general public begin to interact together,” Breaux said.
Visitors can also walk through the art. According to Breaux, lights will also be installed in the display in the next month.