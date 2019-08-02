MWC Motorcycle Crash Kills OKC Woman
An Oklahoma City woman died Friday after a motorcycle crash in Midwest City, police said.
About 1 p.m., police were called to the 6600 block of NE 23rd Street in reference to a crash. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive woman in the roadway.
The woman, who was identified as 39-year-old Latricia Bradford, was traveling eastbound on a motorcycle when a vehicle made an improper left turn from Hughson onto NE 23rd Street, police said.
Bradford was ejected from the motorcycle when it hit the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
"From all indications, there is no evidence of alcohol and/or drugs coming into play in this accident," Midwest City police Chief Brandon Clabes said. "Investigators at the scene said Horton simply failed to yield to oncoming traffic which resulted in the tragic loss of life."