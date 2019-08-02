News
Cashion Police Department Responds After Woman’s Arrest Over Ticket Goes Viral
CASHION, Oklahoma - The viral arrest of a Guthrie woman isn’t going away. For the first time since the July 16 incident, Cashion Department break its silence.
The department released pictures of the busted tail light that led to the traffic stop.
Debra Hamil, 65, refused to sign an $80 traffic ticket after being pulled over for the defective equipment and took off.
An officer pulled Hamil out of her vehicle, tased her when she became aggressive and then arrested her.
The department released a statement declining to comment on the criminal case as it is ongoing.