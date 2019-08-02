Inmate Wanted After Jumping Fence At Oklahoma City Transitional Center
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Department of Corrections said an inmate has been missing from an Oklahoma City transitional center since July 20. That's when Develle Hamm jumped the fence at Carver Transitional Center, a news release said.
Also known as "Loco Hamm," the 35-year-old man was serving time for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His criminal record, which dates back to 1999, includes arson, robbery, assault a police officer, and escape after a lawful arrest.
Hamm is described as 5'9", about 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos covering his face, neck and chest. Some of the tattoos include Tiuana, Linda, Zaja, and "It's all about me," on his left arm. He has a dragon tattoo on his right hand and "Hamm," Cross and Linda on his left hand.
If you know anything about where he is, call the escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.