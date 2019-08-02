L Brands has repeatedly said it has no direct company ties to the convicted sex offender, but it is still investigating any evidence of Epstein's role at the company. The review is being led by L Brands' independent directors – and not Wexner, whose decades-long personal and financial relationship with Epstein has come back to haunt L Brands' stock price the past few weeks. Following Epstein's July arrest for sex trafficking of underage girls, L Brands shares dropped 10%.