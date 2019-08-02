Grocery Store Closing In NE Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY - Customers in Northeast Oklahoma City have one weekend left to stock up on groceries before Smart Saver closes its doors on Monday.
For many people in this part of the metro, Smart Saver is one of the few grocery options they have.
OKC councilwoman Nikki Nice is confirming the Smart Saver is expected to close its doors. Nice said she spoke with the store owners, and they told her they were hoping to move the store to a different location. But at last check, the owners have not signed a new lease agreement for the new location.
When the store closes Monday, residents are telling Councilwoman Nice they believe it's going to hit the economy hard, leaving many of the workers without a job.
This location has also had a lot of troubles in the past. At one point it was initially planned to become a Uptown Grocery as part of the Kings Crossing project. That idea was then scrapped, and Smart Saver was built instead.
This isn't the only grocery store in the area to see its doors close. A Save-A-Lot grocery store not far from Northeast 36th Street and North Kelly Avenue also closed down last year.