Tulsa Man Accused Of Beating Fiancee, Choking Her Dog
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a man is in jail after beating his fiancee unconscious in front of their baby and choking the woman's dog.
Jail records show Detravion Smith is in the Tulsa County Jail facing domestic assault and animal cruelty charges.
Police say Smith punched the woman so badly that she was briefly unconscious and when she later tried to call 911, Smith took the phone away from her. Officers say the woman later regained consciousness, grabbed her baby and ran to a back bedroom, but Smith caught up and choked her as she held the infant.
He also hit and tried to strangle the family dog -- who was trying to defend the woman.
Police said the victim was treated at the scene, and the dog is also OK.
Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne Pierce said if Smith would do this to his fiancee, there's no telling what else he could do.
"Individuals that strangle victims are more likely to become a suspect in a homicide, a domestic-related homicide, sometime in the future," she said.
The jail's website shows Smith is expected in court sometime Friday.