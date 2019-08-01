Advocates, Attorneys For Holtzclaw Accusers React To Court's Decision To Deny Appeal
OKLAHOMA CITY - Attorneys and advocates representing Daniel Holtzclaw’s accusers reacted to the Oklahoma Criminal Court of Appeals decision.
Thursday, August 01, 2019 the court denied Holtzclaw’s appeal, therefore his conviction of rape and sexual assault stands.
Grace Franklin has been an advocate for Holtzclaw's accusers for years.
The group of women say Holtzclaw sexually assaulted or raped them while on patrol.
Franklin and her fellow advocates are celebrating on behalf of the survivors.
“I am relieved. I am relieved that the wheels of justice have turned in the direction of what is right.” Franklin said,
Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson, executive director of Oklahoma City Black Lives Matter, is also celebrating.
“I would just one like to thank the Court of Appeals this morning for coming back with the statement that says the guilt and those convictions should stand,” Dickerson said.
Attorneys for the survivors spoke for them Thursday.
After talking with his clients, nearly half of the accusers who have come forward, Damario Solomon-Simmons said the women are hoping this decision helps in their mission to be heard and believed.
“It was a big sigh of relief, and they're saying, ‘Look, hopefully people will believe us now,’ because they're continuing to be assaulted in the media,” Solomon-Simmons said.
After the 52-page decision was released, the Holtzclaw family stated they will appeal again.
However, survivor attorney Melvin Hall said he's not concerned.
“To the Holtzclaw family and all of his supporters and all of the people who believe that he's innocent, good luck with pursuing it after reading this 52-page opinion which addressed all the issues that he raised,” Hall said.