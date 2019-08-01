When he came back at age 7, his parents worried that he might have cancer in his jaw. The doctors decided to operate, and found what they described as a "bag like mass, which was removed in its entirety," according to the press release. The sack weighed almost half a pound. Inside were 526 tooth-like structures.

"It was reminiscent of pearls in an oyster," the doctors said. It took five hours of meticulous searching to remove every single extra tooth.

They ranged in size from 1mm to 15mm and resembled a tooth with a crown covered by enamel and a root-like structure. It was unlike anything the doctors had seen before. "This pandora box of miniature teeth is a jewel on our crown," doctors said.

They say this is the first time ever that so many teeth were seen in a single individual.