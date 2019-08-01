News
Oklahoma City Thunder, Patrick Patterson Agree To Buyout
Thursday, August 1st 2019, 12:23 PM CDT
The Oklahoma City Thunder have parted ways with forward Patrick Patterson, according to a report from ESPN.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Patterson will likely sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once his salary clears waivers:
In two seasons with the Thunder, the 30-year-old Patterson averaged 14.6 minutes per game, 3.8 points per game and 2.4 rebounds.
This is a developing story.