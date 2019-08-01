The Oklahoma City Thunder have parted ways with forward Patrick Patterson, according to a report from ESPN.

 ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Patterson will likely sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once his salary clears waivers:

 

In two seasons with the Thunder, the 30-year-old Patterson averaged 14.6 minutes per game, 3.8 points per game and 2.4 rebounds.

This is a developing story.

 