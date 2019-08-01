News
OU Ranked No. 4 In Coaches Preseason Poll
OU is ranked fourth in the Amway Coaches preseason poll for the 2019-2020 college football season.
The Coaches Polls is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of head coaches at FBS schools.
The top five are Ohio State (5), Oklahoma (4), Georgia (3), Alabama (2) and Clemson (1).
Oklahoma State was not included in the top 25 but received 20 votes.
Other Big 12 schools in the poll are Texas (10) and Iowa State (24).
Below is the full preseason poll:
|1
|Clemson
|0-0
|1619
|59
|1
|—
|1/1
|2
|Alabama
|0-0
|1566
|6
|2
|—
|2/2
|3
|Georgia
|0-0
|1447
|0
|3
|—
|3/3
|4
|Oklahoma
|0-0
|1415
|0
|4
|—
|4/4
|5
|Ohio State
|0-0
|1368
|0
|5
|—
|5/5
|6
|Louisiana State
|0-0
|1218
|0
|6
|—
|6/6
|7
|Michigan
|0-0
|1155
|0
|7
|—
|7/7
|8
|Florida
|0-0
|1103
|0
|8
|—
|8/8
|9
|Notre Dame
|0-0
|1100
|0
|9
|—
|9/9
|10
|Texas
|0-0
|1038
|0
|10
|—
|10/10
|11
|Texas A&M
|0-0
|893
|0
|11
|—
|11/11
|12
|Washington
|0-0
|834
|0
|12
|—
|12/12
|13
|Oregon
|0-0
|787
|0
|13
|—
|13/13
|14
|Penn State
|0-0
|699
|0
|14
|—
|14/14
|15
|Utah
|0-0
|642
|0
|15
|—
|15/15
|16
|Auburn
|0-0
|606
|0
|16
|—
|16/16
|17
|Wisconsin
|0-0
|436
|0
|17
|—
|17/17
|17
|Central Florida
|0-0
|436
|0
|17
|—
|17/17
|19
|Iowa
|0-0
|343
|0
|19
|—
|19/19
|20
|Michigan State
|0-0
|313
|0
|20
|—
|20/20
|21
|Washington State
|0-0
|274
|0
|21
|—
|21/21
|22
|Syracuse
|0-0
|227
|0
|22
|—
|22/22
|23
|Stanford
|0-0
|200
|0
|23
|—
|23/23
|24
|Iowa State
|0-0
|169
|0
|24
|—
|24/24
|25
|Northwestern
|0-0
|161
|0
|25
|—
|25/25