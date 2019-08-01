News
Deadline Approaching For Sapulpa Animal Rescue Group To Find Cat Foster Homes
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Thursday is the last day to help a Sapulpa animal rescue group find homes for dozens of cats.
Sapulpa Furry Friends got a much-needed new shelter a few weeks ago. Some of the cats go sick during the move and spread an illness to the other cats.
The cats need foster homes and must be out by Friday morning or they will be euthanized, Sapulpa Furry Friends staff said.
Officials said over 35 cats are sick and the shelter currently doesn't have enough staff to medicate them.
