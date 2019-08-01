News
Suspect On The Run After Attempted Stabbing At NW OKC Apartment
Thursday, August 1st 2019, 4:16 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - One person is recovering after being cut during a fight overnight Thursday in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.
According to authorities, the fight was between a man and a homeless person at the Hayden Place Apartments near Northwest 10th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard.
Police said the homeless person tried to stab the victim but only cut him.
The suspect is still on the run.
This is a developing story.