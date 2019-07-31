Man With Lengthy Criminal Record Arrested, Accused Of Stealing From OKC Sports Bar
OKLAHOMA CITY - A man accused of stealing $2,000 from a jukebox in a Northwest Oklahoma City sports bar has more problems than that.
Police said 46-year-old Jeffrey Collins broke into Lumpy’s Sports Grill early on June 22. Police said Collins jimmied open a jukebox and made off with that money.
Police caught Collins on July 20. They said he was trying to sell several stolen sports memorabilia items at the Old Paris Flea Market.
Once Collins was in custody, three different investigators recognized him as the suspect in the surveillance video from the June 22 burglary at Lumpy’s.
“Despite the fact he was trying to cover his face, it was somebody they were so familiar with they were able to identify him,” said Oklahoma City Police Spokesperson Megan Morgan.
Morgan said Oklahoma City police have arrested Collins six different times since April of 2018. He is being held in the Oklahoma County Jail on an $18,000 bond.