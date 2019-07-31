News
Bethany Police Identify Man Who Died While In Custody
Wednesday, July 31st 2019, 1:44 PM CDT
The man who died while in police custody has been identified.
Police were called to a disturbance Monday night in the 6900 block of NW 59th Street.
Jason Yahola, 38, became unresponsive and died Monday night at Deaconess Hospital.
A preliminary report from the state medical examiner's office determined there was no fatal trauma to Yahola and/or no traumatic brain injury.
The responding officer, who has been identified as seven-year veteran Steven Yeager, is back on duty.
The investigation determined all of the physical trauma to Yahola was suffered prior to any officers' interaction with him, police said.