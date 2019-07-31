Investors seem convinced that more Fed rate cuts are coming, however. "I think if the Fed makes it clear that this is a one-time situation, and there will be no more cuts, it will be disastrous for the stock market," said veteran rate watcher Keith Gumbinger, a vice-president at HSH.com. That would likely unsure more rate cuts, since this Fed and its chairman, Jerome Powell, seemed to be more willing to be driven by market sentiment than past U.S. central bankers.