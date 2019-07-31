None of these criticisms were new to Warren and Sanders, however, because this is really a very old debate in Democratic politics. Rep. John Dingell first proposed a plan similar to Medicare for All on the floor of the House in 1955. Sen. Ted Kennedy first introduced his version of national health insurance in 1971. And the two late liberal stalwarts teamed up in 2006 to introduce a Medicare for All plan in Congress that, again, went nowhere.