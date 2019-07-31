News
Trial Date Set For Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend With Lawnmower Blade
LE FLORE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A trial date is set for an Oklahoma man accused of killing his girlfriend with a lawnmower blade.
A Le Flore County judge has scheduled a November trial date for Steven Wayne Asher who is charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors say Asher killed his girlfriend Amanda Millar in August of 2018.
Investigators say Asher stabbed her with a lawnmower blade multiple times in front of a house in Pocola. Detectives say an argument between Asher and Millar led to the stabbing. Officers say Asher hit two people who tried to stop him so he's also charged with assault and battery.
His trial is set to start the week of November 4th.