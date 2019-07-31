News
Semi-Truck Crashes Into Bridge, Catches Fire On Northbound I-35
Wednesday, July 31st 2019, 4:29 AM CDT
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Only one northbound lane of Interstate 35 is open Wednesday morning at Tecumseh Road in Norman after a semi-truck crashed into a bridge, troopers said.
According to authorities, troopers responded to accident around 3:30 a.m.
Police said the SH77 bridge over I-35 is closed because of damage from the crash. Engineers are coming to assess the damage, authorities said.
The semi driver is reported to be okay.
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes, as cleanup is expected to continue into the morning rush hour, ODOT officials said.
This is a developing story.